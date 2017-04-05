Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 – Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth” provides a comprehensive analysis of electronic security market in Turkey. The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Turkey and Middle East region, electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application. The report also covers role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Turkey electronic security market was estimated at USD ~ million in 2011 which increased to USD ~ million in 2016 registering 5 year CAGR of ~%. Turkey is at the border of Europe, Africa and Asia and was a victim of terrorist attacks. Government increased investments in increasing surveillance expenditure on electronic security. Fire warning systems and intercom systems were Growth was mainly driven by IP-based video surveillance systems. Several large distributors began to dominate the local market. As opposed to the earlier distributors who use European manufacturers, these companies imported and distributed products mainly from Asian manufacturers making it more accessible and affordable to Turkish people.

Government bodies and public sector units were the major consumer of CCTV electronic surveillance. Majority of the modern installation opting for all new electronic security choose IP based CCTV cameras. Fire alarm system was the second largest segment. Bosch Security Systems, Optex, Castlebank Security Solutions were some global intrusion alarm manufacturers selling their product in Turkey market. Access control devices generated revenue of USD ~ million accounting for ~% market share. Pin based locks are gaining momentum in domestic households. Integrated system with multiple access control was also very popular and was generally used as combination of card and pin based access control tools. Key sectors using electronic security devices were government offices and transportation (~%), commercial offices and buildings (~%), banking and financial sector (~%), industrial sector 16.5%, residential sector (~%), hospitals and hospitality (~%), organized retail (~%) and other (~%).

Market for electronic security devices is expected to register positive growth. It will be mainly driven by demand for new and modern electronic security devices for replacement. Improved technologies such as 4K technology bring industry leading clarity and sensitivity to critical video monitoring and surveillance systems. Explosion-proof cameras are an important solution in areas which are on high risk. Turkey is expected to implement (electronic traffic inspection system) TEDES in many of its cities. This will lead to additional demand for electronic security devices as well as R&D in the sector. An estimated market size on the basis of revenue will be USD ~ million in 2021. It is expected that CCTV will continue its dominance in the electronic security market in Turkey.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Value chain analysis

Role of consultants and system integrators

Decision making matrix

Turkey electronic security market size by revenue, 2011-2016

Turkey Electronic Security Market segmentation by type of product and sub-segmentation by technology and by application

Rules and regulations in Turkey Electronic Security Market

Major Trends and developments

Turkey electronic security market future outlook

Analyst Recommendation

Source: https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/turkey-electronic-security-market/94374-16.html

