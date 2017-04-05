The nation witnessed a strong hike in pay last month, according to recruitment software provider, Recruitive.

Figures from the Staffordshire based company show that average salaries rose by 2.1% Year-on-year, when comparing data from March 2017 with March 2016. The data shows that UK salary growth is expanding slightly above the national inflation rate, which was sat at 1.8% during this period.

Some of the nation’s top industries experienced standout salary growth, including Distribution (up by 9.82%), Manufacturing (up by 4.88%) and Retail (up by 8.65%).

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments: “Alongside this our software shows an increase in job postings when compared to March 2016, confirming that businesses are remaining confident during the uncertainty of Brexit.”

Carla continues: “The higher volume of applications has lead to an increase in the number of companies looking for help with the administration work involved within the candidate management process. Our software is helping some of the UK’s leading employers to reduce the manual process by as much as 60%, saving them both significant time and money.”

For more information regarding Recruitive’s software solutions please call 0345 600 0550 or visit www.recruitive.com.