Hamburg, Hamburg ( Webnewswire ) April 4, 2017 – As unvarnished, honest and self-deprecating as the Ruhr Valley itself: Ralf Thain’s debut novel “Ruhrpottlummel”, published by Tredition-Verlag. This coming-of-age novel narrates entertaining adventures that mix autobiographical and fictional episodes that show everyday life in the coal mines, chemical industry, and the working class world of the Ruhr Valley from the 1950s through the 1980s.

Thain’s style is marked with a deep sense of irony, wit, and sarcasm as he tells the fastpaced stories of his alter ego “Horst”, also known as “Hotte”. He portrays the happenings of those post-war decades with encounters and experiences that reflect Horst’s particular setting, turning his adventures almost into a cultural history of industrial Germany. Thain brings back to life the unique character that once dominated the Ruhr Valley, but which has long since largely disappeared.

The novel is being published both as a 316 page paperback and as an eBook. The author is already working on a sequel to the novel.

Ralf Thain (born 1953) was born and raised in the northern Ruhr Valley. After working for international companies in both Germany and abroad, he worked in inside and outside sales. In 1981, he founded a small advertising agency with his wife.

Samples can be read at www.ralf-thain.info and www.tredition.de.

Check out Ralf Thain on Facebook (facebook.de/ralfthain) and Twitter (twitter.com/Ralf_Thain)

tredition-Verlag GmbH, Hamburg

ISBN Paperback: 978-3-7345-4191-9, 316 pages, â‚¬12.99;

ISBN eBook: 978-3-7345-4192-6, â‚¬3.99

Orders can be placed at www.tredition.de, bookstores, and all of the usual online platforms.

For Questions, Contact:

Tradition Verlag GmbH

Nadine Otto

Grindelallee 188

DE-20144 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 (0) 40 41 42 778 00

E-Mail: info@tredition.de

www.tredition.de

###