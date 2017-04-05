Alberto Torresi, an iconic footwear brand, associated with style and comfort brings out its latest range of formal laces shoes from their exclusive collection. Brand’s latest offering comprises of formal shoes with unconventional designs; an apt choice to redefine the fashion tastes of the urbane men. Created with premium leather and finest craftsmanship, these pairs of shoes are sure to render uber luxury style statement. The collection features lace ups available in rich color tones of dark brown with a tint of blues, black and tan.

Each pair of shoe is one of its kinds and reminiscent of great comfort and durability. A perfect combination of elegance and ease, one can team up these shoes with formal attire and be ready for official meetings. The latest collection by the brand is sure to add panache to your dashing looks.

Ishaan Sachdeva, Director, Alberto Torresi says, “This new and exciting range of formal shoes is designed keeping in mind the on-going trends. The unique designs and style make these pairs a complete go for every occasion.”

Price range – Rs. 7,999/- onwards

Availability-www.albertotorres i.com

700+ POS across all India and all leading online shopping sites

About Alberto Torresi

Alberto Torresi is India’s leading iconic footwear brand. Synonym to style and comfort, the brand renders uniquely crafted shoe range in finest leather with shock cushioning and sturdy gripping soles. The designs are conceptualized by master designers and made by enthused craftsmen who ensure customer delight through product durability and reliability. With oomph of panache and unparalleled style, their products have an epitome of bespoke craftsmanship.