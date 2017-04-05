Katherine Sadler joins the team at King Garden Designs, Inc. in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY to manage business operations for the practice.

Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, April 05, 2017 — Katherine Sadler joins the team at King Garden Designs, Inc. to manage business operations for the practice.

Mrs. Sadler brings administrative expertise from her work in the field of higher education administration, most recently as Assistant Director of the Juilliard School’s Alan D. Marks Center for Career Services and Entrepreneurship.

Mrs. Sadler comes from a family of gardeners and believes in the sustainable preservation of ecological systems from gardens, to farms, to parks.

Currently pursuing a Doctorate of Education at Teachers College Columbia University, Mrs. Sadler will be expanding King Garden Designs’ life -long learning educational offerings as well as educational outreach in the urban agriculture and sustainable gardening field.

