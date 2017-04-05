Identifying the desire for businesses to connect with new homeowners, Kim Wheeler and Kathi Castricone launched New Neighbor Link to directly link companies to individuals in geo-targeted regions throughout Southwest Florida. Given that new homeowners purchase more products and services in the first six months after moving than an established resident spends in a two-year period, the service is a much-needed offering in the marketplace.

Current reports indicate that nearly 500 new homeowners move to Cape Coral every month, with Fort Myers keeping pace. By employing a proprietary geo-targeting list distribution system, New Neighbor Link offers businesses the chance to reach these homeowners with products and services they want within the first 30 days of their move.

Custom-tailored offers from local businesses arrive in homeowners’ mailboxes in a sturdy, elegant gift box on individual cards expertly designed and printed on heavy, glossy stock worthy of recipients’ appreciation and safekeeping even in the throes of a harried relocation. For each New Neighbor Link giftbox mailing, businesses enjoy industry exclusivity and the choice of bundled zip codes including areas within Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Estero and Bonita Springs.

To foster their success, businesses will receive support in crafting the right housewarming gift or promotion to establish a lasting relationship with the homeowner before the competition. Business-building offers can include the services of a contractor, dentist, lawn care service, pest control expert, chiropractor, restaurant or any provider that can help homeowners in their quest to establish ties in the community.

Wheeler has supported business clients’ success with marketing and advertising programs for more than 21 years. She owned a new homeowner marketing program in the Kansas City metro area, which she grew and sold as a turnkey business. For more than 13 years she has assisted local business in Fort Myers and Naples with a variety of print and digital marketing strategies.

Castricone has been an advertising and marketing expert in Fort Myers and Naples for more than 20 years, providing local businesses with a measurable return on investment through recommended print and digital marketing programs. Her background as a trainer and manager continues to be an asset to customers of New Neighbor Link.