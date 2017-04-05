The Industrial Hand Gloves Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2022.

The report on global industrial hand gloves market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on material, usability, protection, application and glove type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Growing involvement for personal and industrial safety

– Developing healthcare, pharmaceutical and food industries

B. Restraints :

– Side effects of hazardous chemical reactions

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Ansell Healthcare

– Hartalega Holdings Berhad

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Rubberex

– Semperit AG Holding

– Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc.

– SHOWA, Inc.

– Superior Glove

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Material :

– Natural Rubber Gloves

– Nitrile Gloves

– Vinyl Gloves

– Neoprene Gloves

– Polyethylene Gloves

– Other

2. By Usability :

– Disposable

– Reusable

3. By Protection :

– General purpose/ Mechanical protection,

– Chemical/ Liquid Protection

– Product Protection

