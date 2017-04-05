Shenzhen, China – Indiegogo, China’s leading company for technology and innovation announces the presale time of their product Hoteny Pro which considers it the world’s first smart wireless video doorbell with radar sensor on April 4, 2017. This product includes the most advanced technology for video doorbell characterized with radar, HD video live view, infrared ray auto detector and 180 degree camera. Hoteny Pro will bring everyone into smart home world providing complete safety and security.

Hoteny Pro is the very first unique WIFI smart video doorbell having radar sensor. It effectively uses the chipset security with optimum performance, dependability and timeless durability with 180 degree wide vision camera, HD video decoding and WIFI extender & chime combo. This product is amazingly created with infrared ray and dual detection radar that can successfully improve the precision of the sensor preventing any of the delay notice, wrong alarm and disinformation issues.

Hoteny Pro has an extensive range of outstanding features such as motion detector, support to smartphone app in controlling video doorbell, flexible live view, night vision, 180 degree camera angle, strong WIFI signal, high quality polymer lithium battery, waterproof design, quick installation, anti-lost design and cloud storage service. Even when the homeowners are traveling or out of their home, the product’s live view via smartphone app can efficiently allow them to interact with the doorbell camera at any time to wherever they will go in order to monitor their home’ safety. This is made possible by the help of the two synchronous channels audio that can keep the dialogue with the visitors.

Apart from it is the worlds’ very first wireless smart video doorbell with radar censor, Hoteny Pro gives the users a quite easy device assembly. This product is evidence of real and complete security at home using the top quality elements from external to internal including waterproof module, sophisticated design and profound hardware firmware.

On April 3, 2017, there already started sale activities for Hoteny Pro on Indiegogo that welcome everyone into the world of smart home known to the place for complete safety and security. Plus, this product can introduce everyone into great peace of mind. Anyone who is quite interested to take advantage of Hoteny Pro can simply check the company website http://igg.me/at/hotneypro

Media Contact:

Company Name: Hoteny Industry Co., Limited

Contact name: Rich Xiao

Email: hoteny@hoteny.com

Skype: richxiao23

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/richxiao23

Website: www.hoteny.com