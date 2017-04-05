When you are traveling by plane all you worry about is the time of your flight and your baggage. But, if you are driving a plane then you need to worry about many other things besides time and baggage.

Being a professional in aircraft area, you should know more about aircraft level sensors, how do they work and where you can find quality and safe aircraft gauges.

When you are on the ground and driving a vehicle, you have magnetic level indicators that show you the situation with fuel and all other mechanical components of the car. On the aircraft there are two ways of knowing how much fuel you have in the tank:

? First, is knowing that the aircraft is the same magnetic level indicators like a vehicle, only they have a float which is magnetic and lifts your ‘dipstick’ up and down.

? Second, is analyzing and following the fuel gauging system. For example, you have some (about 30 on an A320) low voltage capacitors. This is where the fuel can flow between them. So, when you have fuel on a different level, you will also have dissimilar capacitances. In this way, you as a professional in aircraft field will know how much fuel the aircraft has and where your level is at.

? Density and permittivity readers. Besides, the two previous mentioned ways to know how aircraft levels sensors work in an aircraft and how to know the level of the fuel, there is one more thing that you should be aware of. There are a density and permittivity readers in the tank to then calculate the fuel quantity.

It is in kg or lbs, which depends on the model of the aircraft. Then you have level sensors. What you should know about aircraft level sensors is that they have two states they know. Either is “wet” or “dry” which will trigger certain valves and warnings.

Knowing how does aircraft level sensors work in an aircraft, it is time to go on a next category which is searching for the right aircraft gauges and sensors. Small aircraft are having simple float level gauges. They give information on fuel level to magnetic couplings. Also, they feed information to potentiometers which then relay the information to the pilot.

So, to choose the right gauges, you should search for a quality company that produces them on the market. Searching on the internet, you will definitely find a website which will offer you the aircraft level Slimline Pressure Gauge that you need.

However, before you take them, you should check all necessary features and performances that these products offer. Also, you can always read descriptions, check the photos of the product and see the price.

Besides, all those information you should check the reviews and testimonials from previous customers. In this way, you will learn more about the company that is offering these aircraft Digital EGT Gauge and also you will see if these are high-quality and safe products or not.