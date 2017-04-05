Latest industry research report on Global Night Vision Devices Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
“A night vision device (NVD) is an optoelectronic device that allows images to be produced in levels of light approaching total darkness.
It does not work when using an infrared searchlight illuminating the target, and the use of the faint light reflected from the target light through the booster, the image on the screen to enhance the human eye can feel the visible image to observation and targeting.”
Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43511/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Night Vision Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
FLIR
Harris
L3 Technologies
Thales
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems
SAT Infrared
ITL
Meprolight
ATN
Optix
Meopta
Thermoteknix
Schmidt & Bender
Newcon Optik
Nivisys
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-night-vision-devices-market-2017-forecast-to-43511.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Night Vision Camera
Night Vision Scope
Night Vision Goggle
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Military
Civil
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Night Vision Devices market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments