“A night vision device (NVD) is an optoelectronic device that allows images to be produced in levels of light approaching total darkness.

It does not work when using an infrared searchlight illuminating the target, and the use of the faint light reflected from the target light through the booster, the image on the screen to enhance the human eye can feel the visible image to observation and targeting.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Night Vision Devices in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLIR

Harris

L3 Technologies

Thales

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

SAT Infrared

ITL

Meprolight

ATN

Optix

Meopta

Thermoteknix

Schmidt & Bender

Newcon Optik

Nivisys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Night Vision Camera

Night Vision Scope

Night Vision Goggle

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil

