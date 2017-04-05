Latest industry research report on Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Nickel Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Norilsk Nickel
Umicore
Jilin Jien
Jinchuan
Sumitomo Metal Mining(SMM)
Huaze
Univertical
Jinco Nonferrous
GEM
Mechema
Nicomet
Zenith
Coremax
SEIDO CHEMICAL
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
EN Grade
Plating Grade
High-purity Grade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electroplating
Chemical industry
Battery
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nickel Sulfate market.
