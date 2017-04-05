Latest industry research report on Global Desulfurization and Denitrification Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Desulfurization and Denitrification is after floating ash in flue gas is roughly removed in the dry type electrostatic precipitator, the gas flows through the GGH extractor to be cooled to approximately 110 deg. C. In the spray cooler, the gas is further cooled to 60 – 70 deg. C, the desirable temperature level for desulfurization reaction, the necessary amount of ammonia for desulfurization and denitrification is added. The gas then moves into the process vessel, where E-beam is applied to it. In the process vessel, SOx and NOx are oxidized to become sulfuric acid and nitric acid, respectively, which in turn react with ammonia to produce fine particles of ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate, respectively.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Desulfurization and Denitrification in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Longking
SPC
Jiulong
Feida
KaiDi
United
Longyuan
BOQI
Sanrong
Combustion Control Technology
YONKER
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Desulfurization
Denitrification
Integration of Desulfurization & Denitrification
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fossil Fuel Power Station
Non Power Generation
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Desulfurization and Denitrification market.
