Latest industry research report on Global Body-Worn Camera Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TASER International (AXON)
Digital Ally
VIEVU
Reveal
Safety Innovations
Panasonic
Pinnacle Response
PRO-VISION Video Systems
Shenzhen AEE Technology
Safety Vision LLC
GoPro (Intrensic)
Transcend Information
Wolfcom Enterprises
Veho (MUVI)
10-8 Video Systems LLC
Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology
Pannin Technologies
MaxSur
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Recording Type
Recording and Live Streaming Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Local Police
Special Law Enforcement Agencies
Civil Usage
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Body-Worn Camera market.
