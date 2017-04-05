Latest industry research report on Global Body-Worn Camera Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.



Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

