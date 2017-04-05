Latest industry research report on Global Alkylamines Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
An alkyl amine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkyl amines arise when one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia is replaced by an alkyl. These amines are classified on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Depending on which such alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines.
Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43497/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Alkylamines in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Eastman
Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
Dow
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Akzo Nobel
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
Solvay
Huntsman
Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
P&G Chemicals
Global Amines
Kao Chemical
Shandong Kunda Biotechnology
Tosoh
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Arkema
Evonik
Koei Chemical
Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-alkylamines-market-2017-forecast-to-2022-north-43497.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Monoamines
Diamines
Polyamines
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Agriculture
Chemicals
Surfactants
Pharmaceuticals
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Alkylamines market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments