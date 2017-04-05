Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on “Air Compressor Market: Global Demand Analysis, Growth & Opportunity Outlook 2023″.Air compressors are used in numerous industrial and non-industrial processes across the globe. It enables the supply and control of air and gas by compressing the gas inside the cylinders with the help of a piston. Air-compressor along with check-valves regulates the flow of gas according to the requirements in different industrial processes.

Rapid growth in automobile industry, increasing adoption of energy saving equipment for various operations, technological advancements in power generation sectors, rising demand for efficient air compressors owing to increasing infrastructure in industrial and non-industrial processes etc. are some of the key factors expected to augment the market growth for air compressor market in near future.

Market size and forecast

The global air compressor pump market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Further, the global market of air compressor is projected to garner USD 36.2 Billion by 2021 on account of increasing adoption of cost-effective production methods to increase profitability.

Likewise, under the market of air compressor, centrifugal technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period and the market of reciprocating air compressor is expected to surpass USD 7.6 Billion by 2023.

The air compressor market of Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the overall market of air compressor in near future. Moreover, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023 across the Asia-Pacific region. Riding on the back of intensification of power generation, extraction of oil & gas, up-surged demand from refineries etc. are projected to open new avenues for the suppliers in Asia-Pacific region. On the other hand, North America and Europe market is expected to remain uniform over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. The saturation in various end-use industries in both the regions is likely to help air compressor demand marginally in near future. Furthermore, wide-scale applications of air compressors in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, manufacturing industry, rising need of air compressors in food and beverage owing to obligations on food safety and health necessities etc. are projected to swell the demand for air compressor pumps in various industries across the globe.

However, rapid growth in Middle-East countries and increasing urbanization in Latin America region are offering essential opportunities for end-use industries for expansion of business which will further expected to drive the demand for air compressors in the region during the forecast period. In addition to that, emergence of pharmaceutical industries, huge investment in healthcare sector and rising concern towards quality product are projected to escalate the demand for air compressor pumps in near future.

Demand Analysis By Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global air compressor market in the following segments:

By Product Outlook

• Stationary air compressor

• Portable air compressor

By Technology Outlook

• Reciprocating

• Rotatory

• Centrifugal

By Lubrication Outlook

• Oil Filled

• Oil Free

By Application Outlook

• Semiconductors & Electronics

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Home Appliances

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

Growth Drivers and challenges

Rapid growth in industrial automation and automobile industries, introduction of next-generation air compressors, availability of retrofitting air compressors, growing demand of replacement, emergence of power, oil and gas industries in growing economies are some of the major key factors anticipated to boost the demand for air compressor in near future.

Key Players

The key manufacturers of air compressor market are as follows:

Siemens

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/air-compressor-market-global-demand-analysis-growth-opportunity-outlook-2023/192

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919