3D Metrology refers to 3D Metrology Equipment. The 3D Metrology Equipment is the dimensional analysis method used to overall measure the object and acquires all surface points of an object including the hidden points such as non-accessible undercuts. The 3D Metrology Equipment is divided into fixed coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), and 3D video measuring machines (VMM) by product. These products are used in the quality control process to ensure the accuracy of manufactured products. They are widely used in the industries such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, constructional, power generation, electronics, medical technology and others.

Hexagon

Zeiss

FARO

Renishaw Plc

Nikon Metrology

GOM

Mitutoyo

Keyence

Perceptron

3D Digital Corp

Wenzel

Zygo

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Power

Medical

