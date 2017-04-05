The latest trending report Global Electric Wheelchair Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.



This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair.

This report focuses on the Electric Wheelchair in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

• Golden Technologies

• Drive Medical

• Invacare Corp

• Hoveround Corp

• Heartway

• 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

• Pride Mobility Products Corp

• EZ Lite Cruiser

• Merits Health Products, Inc.

• Dane

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

• Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair

• Front wheel drive electric wheelchair

• Rear wheel drive electric wheelchair

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Wheelchair Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Wheelchair, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Wheelchair, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Wheelchair, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Electric Wheelchair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Wheelchair sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

