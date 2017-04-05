Today, space is a modern luxury for city dwellers. It’s said a house is a reflection of an individual’s personality. Home decor and furniture says a lot of things about individual’s lifestyle, sophistication and aesthetic value. Keeping in view to add more affluence and majestic look The Great Eastern Home has launched its royal range of room dividing screens that would give your living space a stylish and ingenious finish.

Room dividers are traditional and aesthetic to look at and serve a great utility of creating a more practical space within a room itself! Beyond simply dividing rooms, room dividers can provide a new look to a space by adding texture or serving as pieces of art. Room dividing screens makes a lasting impression in your living space by not only enhancing a room’s theme but also help separate a large space into smaller ones and allow for dual room functionality in the same floor area of space. In a small space, room dividers add privacy without taking up much square footage. The intricacy of this royal collection of room diving screens from The Great Eastern Home is functional, versatile and dynamic. These screens are made from wood, leather and stained glass which can be customized as per clients need. All these screens are practical; beautiful, with ornate details, strong materials and bold colors. Available in various shapes and sizes they add a point of interest in your home.

Leather Screen: This screen is truly a stunning decorative accent, beautiful both to see and to touch. This light colored screen is crafted from leather with wood frames making it look elegant and durable.

Moroccan Screen: This Moroccan room divider can provide the needed artistic flair to the room. The 200 year old vintage moroccan screen is hand curved in wood will create a soothing space with graceful look and resilience.

Glass Screen: This classy room dividing screen is made with stained color glass fitted into wooden framework. This intricately designed screen is not only a room divider but also a piece of artwork.

Stained Glass Screen: This tall screen is convoluted in a wooden frame made of solid hardwood with stained color glass making it an art piece and durable. This two-folded screen can be placed anywhere making the space beautiful.

These are room dividers appropriate for formal as well as casual home decor, and for use in professional offices, restaurants, and other institutions and enterprises and are available at www.thegreateasternhome.com

Speaking on this room dividing screen collection, Dr.Anurag Kanoria, Owner, The Great Eastern Home says, “These screens are not mere wall substitute but also decorative accents on their own. Tame your large space with these screens available at The Great Eastern Home, keeping the space balanced and letting each room transition into one another. This intricately carved royal range of screens will beautifully enhance a home that will embrace your room with its marvelous design and elegant finish along with durability.”