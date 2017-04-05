Market Research Hub [MRH] As per a recent research report, the constant rise in the world’s population that suffers from a variety of eye disorders has emerged as the primary growth driver of the contact lens market worldwide. Also, the easy availability of colored, disposable and inexpensive varieties of contact lenses have led to the immense rise in their usage as fashion accessories, due to this, the global market of Contact Lenses has gained a significant value (million USD) in the year 2016. Market research hub (MRH) has recently added a study titled “Contact Lenses Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2017-2022” to its online repository, which mainly focuses on current market status and analyses the market size and growth prospects during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Over the last few years, the demand for contact lenses has increased tremendously due to developments in lens materials. Contact lenses look handier and convenient on occasions and hence are preferred by many. They also provide a range of benefits to users which have also contributed to their growing popularity. Contact lenses are also used to treat common eye disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism and glaucoma. The flowing acceptance of contact lens in sports activities and outdoor activities is expected to boost the market growth.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, market share, revenue and growth rate (%) of Contact Lenses in these regions, by covering United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa. As per the key findings, the global market for contact lens is expected to acquire a tremendous CAGR, by the end of 2022. Along with the global market, the report emphasizes on The United States, which plays an important role in the global market, with a massive market share and will show a significant growth within the same forecast period.

Further, the report studies that, Contact lenses can come in a number of multiplicities, which includes:

Soft lenses

Disposable-wear lenses

Daily-wear lenses

Toric soft contact lenses

Extended-wear lenses

Colored contact lenses

Bifocal or multifocal contact lenses

Moreover, on the basis of usage the contact lenses industry is segmented into corrective, prosthetic, therapeutic, cosmetic and lifestyle-oriented contact lenses. For each type and application, the report also studies the sales of contact lenses and its market share in the global as well as United States market.

The major players in global and the United States Contact Lenses market, including CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, St.Shine Optical, Hydron, Weicon, Menicon, Bescon, NEO Vision and Alcon.