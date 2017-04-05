Top IT consulting company, CDN Solutions Group announces its participation in Asia Pacific’s largest running business technology event, CeBIT Australia 2017 for the 8th Consecutive time.

5th April 2017, Sydney, Australia – The top IT outsourcing company, CDN Solutions Group, specializing in Enterprise Mobility, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud, eGovernment, FinTech, Digital Health, Retail Solutions, Startup Solutions, Consumer Solutions and latest technology solutions, has confirmed its participation in CeBIT Australia 2017, at Booth no. D-20 during 23rd – 25th May, in International Convention Centre Sydney, Darling Harbour.

CeBIT Australia provides an independent platform for national and international tech leaders to share premier business technology research, insights, case studies and opinions. CeBIT is the focal point for the Asia Pacific business technology industry. In this competitive world, every business need an innovation and productivity in its business. Organisations have consistent pressure to match to the latest technology trends or a quick react is needed to compete with their competitors, and to achieve all these, you have to find your perfect technology partner. And here CDN Solutions Group comes in the picture.

Top IT outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group is ready to help CeBIT Australia 2017 participants to define, design and implement latest technology solutions that boost up business growth, at stand no. D-20. Free e-invite also available for this event.

“Competition in the business environment is a never ending topic, so it is up to the ICT provider to deliver fresh and innovative solutions to its clients. In CeBIT, CDN is offering Information technology solutions for all levels of business, from enterprise, SMEs to start-ups,” said Mr Surajit Mitra (CEO at CDN Solutions Group).

The Buzz Topics of CeBIT Australia 2017 This Year are –

Internet of Things

Enterprise Mobility

Digital Marketing

Digital Health

Cloud

Big Data & Analytics

eGovernment

FinTech

Augmented Reality

Hardware Integration

Beacon

GPS/GPRS

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybris, Swift, Python

Startup, Retail, Consumer

Press Contact:

Ms. Ankita Purohit

CDN Solutions Group

Tel: +91-731-4035927/8

URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/events/cebit-australia-2017