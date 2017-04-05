Katy, TX, 2017/ Press Release: Capstone Classical Academy is one of the best high schools near Katy, TX. Since 2009, the school has been working towards the best interest of students by providing quality education to them.

At Capstone Classical Academy, the teachers are highly qualified and experienced. They not only focus on core academic subjects but also encourage participation in extra-curricular activities. The teachers understand the learning style of each child and help them to study at their own pace. They also keep a track of the performance of students to ensure their optimal emotional and intellectual development.

Programs offered by Capstone Classical Academy

The high school organizes a wide range of programs that focus on interactive learning, character growth, teamwork and literacy. In the Capstone Classical Program, students are allowed to work either in small groups or individually. The qualified teachers provide complete guidance in all the activities. In the Honors Dual Credit Program, students can participate in the honors level core classes or dual credit courses. Free tuition is provided to the students enrolled in this program.

Why Choose Capstone Classical Academy?

Experienced and qualified teachers

High academic standards

Wide range of amenities

Accredited by National Association Of Private Schools

Individualized attention to students

Low student-teacher ratio

With this private school, you can rest assured that your child will receive a good learning environment. Besides academic excellence, the school also organizes a wide range of enrichment activities such as art choir, computers, fine arts, physical education etc. for all round development of kids.

For more information about the programs offered by Capstone Classical Academy, you can call at (832) 314 – 1400. You can also log on to their website www.cca-edu.com to know more.