Summer is here and the heat is up. Push up your cool quotient with fabulous three brands – Ohar, Stone Vibes and Sasha. Get light and trendy, natural fibre garments to pair up with funky semi-precious stone jewelry and hip embroidered, multi-hued purses at ‘Summer Somethings 2017’ hosted by Baaya Design from 6th to 9th April 2017.

OHAR works with a vision to craft each design with supreme care, providing an ineffable experience to the user. Under the Organic range, Ohar have used 100% Organic & Sustainable fabrics that are comfortable to wear and designed for Indian summers. For the handloom range, they are trying to innovate classic fabrics such as khadi or hand woven fabric from various parts of the country in modern but graceful silhouettes paying supreme attention to every detail from fibre to garment.

STONE VIBES was born out of sheer love for colors and the positive vibes that the stones exude. All the pieces are carefully put together and thoughtfully designed to suit the woman of today, who are fearless, independent and confident. Crafted in copper, silver and micro gold, stone vibes have a full range of earrings, bracelets and neck pieces for both casual and formal occasions.

SASHA is a luxury brand of exquisite handcrafted and embroidered clutches, custom made for every occasion created by model and designer Mamta Raja. The range of handmade collection includes the Maharani Collection on a rich silk embellished with faux pearls and gold thread work, Jaipur collection inspired from the beautiful city of Jaipur with its magnificent forts, palaces, peacocks and elephants, clutches on beige raw silk with zardozi embroidery and much more.

Date: From 6th to 9th April 2017

Time: 4.30 PM to 7.30 PM

Venue: Baaya Design, A Wing, Prathamesh Tower, Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013

Contact: 022 65210165

Website: www.baayadesign.com