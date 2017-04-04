NM Cabling – Data Cabling Specialists are to begin in March 2017 a multi site, multi structured cabling project for London Film Design Company, Empire Design

Empire Design is an award-winning creative agency founded in 1996.Based in New York and London, they specialise in creating film advertising campaigns for a wide range of US and International clients.

Project Locations- The projects are split over their existing offices in Marylebone, London and their new offices also suited in Marylebone

The projects include a communications cabinet audit, dismantle, new cat5e links and new cabinet rebuild to enable the central data cabling cabinet to relocate to a suitable area for a new office design. The IT cabling and Telephone cabling will need to be relocated and patched out of hours over a weekend so no down time is experienced by the client

Data Cabling Technology- In addition to the cabinet cabling project new Cat6a cabling will be run on the head office upper floors to enable Audio Visual editing at 10gig cabling transmission speeds. The Cat6a data cabling will be installed to a central location and connected to the main communication cabling cabinet via OM3 fibre optic cabling.

Lastly the new office location will have a total data cabling flood wiring installation. The structured wiring system will be a Cat6 cabling system with Om3 fibre optic cabling links between main data cabling cabinet and acoustic foamed server cabinets. CCTV cabling, WIFI Cabling and Alarm cabling will also be undertaken for various client hardware providers. The installation will also include the installation of bespoke electrical trunking, conduits and metal clad back boxes to suit the London mews industrial style office design