Audio Fuzz is a music-based website, offering artist biographies, record reviews, and live show reviews.

New York, NY, USA, April 04, 2017 — At Audio Fuzz (http://audiofuzz.com/shefik-presents-invocation/), media personality Shefik launches content from his self-produced series, Shefik presents Invocation. Audio Fuzz is a music-based website founded by Chris Ryan, who is an accomplished promoter, event planner, producer, activist, counselor, poet, and blogger. The website offers artist biographies, record reviews, and live show reviews from a variety of contributors.

“Audio Fuzz is a vibrant platform,” says Shefik. “It is an engaging musical landscape, of which I am proud to have my ‘Invocation’ reside.”

For the launch of Shefik presents Invocation at Audio Fuzz, content features 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick; Tony Award winner and 4-time Grammy Award nominee Melba Moore; Grammy Award winning producer and singer-songwriter Gordon Chambers (Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, The Isley Brothers, Brandy, Trey Songz, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Usher); Sonny Turner (Former Lead Singer, The Platters); bandleader Tito Puente, Jr. (son of legendary mambo musician Tito Puente); and Sunni of the recording group Blush. Additional content will be added frequently.

“I am honored to have Shefik’s ‘Invocation’ at Audio Fuzz,” says Ryan. “His ‘Invocation’ adds a new dimension to my site and delves further into the fascinating world of music. I look very forward to our work together.”

Shefik presents Invocation is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking journey through musical discovery and appreciation that spans the decades. Content includes video footage, and its audio is severed and packaged as a conceptual radio show, currently broadcast on 22 terrestrial radio stations and frequencies throughout the United States. Each one-hour episode, executive-produced and hosted by Shefik, highlights one relatable focal point (chosen by Shefik), along with an accompanying playlist of songs (curated by Shefik), encompassing a unique thematic concept that invigorates the audience with creative impact.

Top recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on the weekly topic, as a supplement to Shefik’s engaging mindset. The radio show’s online hub at invocation.co serves as a conduit for discussion of the show, while featuring related videos and auxiliary content.

Shefik is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, network television, and in print media. He has held senior-level positions at many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands, including IBM, NBCUniversal, MTV World, Merriam-Webster, Merck, and Wolters Kluwer. A seasoned pro in social media with a career background as a Lead Architect and Senior Web Developer, Shefik is on the cutting edge of new media. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME Magazine, The Washington Center, Unsung (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press. http://shefik.info

