Green Capital, a private capital investments firm & a multifamily office, today announced that it is going to further expand its portfolio to include corporate SME debt finance, India market equity research, SME sector growth advisory and new business ventures growth. It comes as a natural extension to services that the company has been delivering from Private Investment in Public Equity and its strong research domain that complements new business opportunities.

Over the last 3 years, Green capital has been one of the few private capital investments firms that have delivered a high growth rate on capital employed. The company now wants to redeploy its profits into these newer areas of revenue. The firm also wants to leverage its network of working with corporate SME’s into growth strategies and provide capital to further boost Indian companies through domestic sources of capital.

The company will be been targeting a CAGR between 15-18 percent on a net profit basis or on capital employed and intends to fund this through internal accruals and internal generation of capital. It might look to bring in external investors for the capital and associated network one year down the line.

These new areas of businesses will also help Green Capital in its vision to become one of India’s fastest growing domestic boutique financial investments & advisory firm.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Nitin Shakdher, Founder & CEO, Green Capital commented, “In today’s ever evolving financial space, there is a need for growth capital and asset strategies that provide research & growth to the SME sector; as new companies, investments, themes and new leaders will emerge from this segment in the long run”

Green Capital is led by Nitin Shakdher, serial entrepreneur & reknowned value equity investor who has a marketing, business, brand strategy & financial markets investments experience of 20 years. Nitin also dons the role of a thought leader, panelist, speaker and contributor to editorial syndicates for his views on investments, trends, capital markets and early stage growth businesses. In the past, his portfolio has held marquee equity investments like Yes Bank, United Phosphorus, Bharat Forge, Shriram Transport Finance and Lupin.