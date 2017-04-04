The Potash Ores Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2022.

The report on global potash ores market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on mineral extracted and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Developments in fertilizer industry

– Adoption of consumption of organic food

B. Restraints :

– Volatility in the cost of potassium chloride

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Agrium Inc.

– Elementals Minerals Limited

– Israel Chemicals Ltd

– JSC Belaruskali

– K+S GmbH

– Potash Corporation

– Uralkali Company

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Mineral Extracted :

– Potassium Chloride

– Sodium Chloride

– Others

2. By End-Use Industry :

– Agriculture

– Metallurgical

– Chemical

– Others

