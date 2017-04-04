Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) April 4, 2017 – 1010 103, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, recently announced lowered phone rates for Passover.

In recognition of the Passover holiday which begins at sundown on April 10, 2017, 10-10-10-3 is lowering its phone calling rates to as little as 1.5 cents a minute to call more than 40 countries worldwide, effective immediately, including Canada, the U.S., Israel, Mexico, France, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Spain, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the U.K., Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Russia, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, South Africa and many more countries worldwide.

The President of 10-10-10-3, Alejandro Bitar explained, “1010 103 offers the lowest long distance and international telephone calling calling rates worldwide year round. “Callers don’t have to switch their phone carrier, sign a contract, or use a calling card. Any Bell or Videotron customer can simply dial 1010103 before the phone number they want to reach, and the call will be added to their local phone bill at our lower rates. 10 10 10 -3 makes it simple for anyone to save money on all their long distance calls every day of the year.”

You can visit www.1010103.ca to get more information about their low calling rates and entire portfolio of local and international long distance services.

About Montreal 10-10-10-3

1010 103 is a Canada, US, and international long distance calling service company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 10 10 103 provides a 10 10 service which is a long distance service used by consumers on a casual calling basis. This type of long distance service allows the consumer to get amazing long distance rates without having to change their primary local telephone service provider and eliminates the use of a telephone calling card.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

http://www.1010103.ca/

Tel.: 1-866-650-0103

E-mail: 1010103@convergia.net

