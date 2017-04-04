Market Research Hub (MRH) Report: According to a latest research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), increasing population and urbanization, growing demand for safe and comfortable rapid transit solutions in developed as well as developing regions and stringent emission control norms are some of the major factors expected to drive the demand for Train control and management system. By looking at these factors, analysts have prepared a study on the global market, with a title of “Global Train Control and Management Systems Market Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2016-2024”. This study has been recently broadcasted to the vast repository of Market Research Hub (MRH).

As per TMR’s assessments, the global market for train control and management systems will increase at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period from 2016 to 2024 and touch US$5.01 bn by the end of the forecast period. In 2015, the global market was valued US$2.5 billion.

Initially, the study starts by defining the market overview of TCMS along with market segmentation. Train Control and Management Systems is often referred to as the “brain of the train” due to its central role in coordinating control and monitoring across disparate systems. It mainly controls the operation of brakes, doors, air-conditioning and other subsystems. It is a train-borne distributed control system which includes computer software & devices, human-machine interfaces, analog and digital input/output capability and data networks to attach all these together in a fault resistant and safe manner. Metros and high-speed trains, diesel multiple units and electric multiple units are some of the major train types for which TCMS is used.

The market has been segmented on the basis of; train type, train control solutions type, components type and by geography. By train control solutions types, it covers:

Positive Train Control

Integrated Train Control

Communication-Based Train Control

Moreover, the study finds that the tremendous rise in the global population has fueled the need for a technologically advanced transportation infrastructure, due to this rapid transit vehicles are gaining popularity owing to high passenger capacity and rapid mobility of these vehicles. As train control & management systems help in gaining a centralized control over numerous subsystems of a train, their deployment is likely to accelerate substantially with the development in the railway’s sector over the forthcoming years.

Through the geographical segmentation, the research has been analyzed in major regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Developed countries of North America and Europe have improved infrastructures for rapid transit trains by investing in monorails, metros and subways to reduce traffic congestion on roads.

Some of the major players operating in the train control and management systems market include Alstom SA (France), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), EKE Group (Finland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Strukton Rail (Netherlands), Thales Group (France) and General Electric (U.S.).