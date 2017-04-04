PV Glass Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022



“PV Glass is a special glass for solar power products; it belongs to the scope of solar glass.

Solar glass is in the use and transformation of the human process of solar energy, used in photovoltaic or solar thermal products of special glass products. Which, applied to photovoltaic (solar power) is the field of solar glass PV Glass.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PV Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

NSG

AGC

Guardian

PPG

Interfloat

Trakya

Taiwan Glass

FLAT

Xinyi Solar

AVIC Sanxin

Almaden

CSG

Anci Hi-Tech

Irico Group

Huamei Solar Glass

Xiuqiang

Topray Solar

Yuhua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

AR coated PV glass

Tempered PV glass

TCO PV glass

Other types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Silicon Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

