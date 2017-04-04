PV Glass Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022
“PV Glass is a special glass for solar power products; it belongs to the scope of solar glass.
Solar glass is in the use and transformation of the human process of solar energy, used in photovoltaic or solar thermal products of special glass products. Which, applied to photovoltaic (solar power) is the field of solar glass PV Glass.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the PV Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Saint-Gobain
NSG
AGC
Guardian
PPG
Interfloat
Trakya
Taiwan Glass
FLAT
Xinyi Solar
AVIC Sanxin
Almaden
CSG
Anci Hi-Tech
Irico Group
Huamei Solar Glass
Xiuqiang
Topray Solar
Yuhua
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
AR coated PV glass
Tempered PV glass
TCO PV glass
Other types
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Silicon Solar Cells
Thin Film Solar Cells
