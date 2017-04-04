Laboratory Glassware Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022
Laboratory glassware refers to a variety of glass-made equipment used for scientific experiment and other work in science, especially in chemical laboratory, bio-pharmaceutical laboratory and food testing laboratory. Laboratory glassware includes beakers, bottles, burettes, flasks, funnels, measuring cylinders, petri dishes, pipette and pipette tips, slides, stirring rods, test tubes, tubing, vials, etc. With good corrosion resistance property, glassware is widely applied in laboratory of many fields.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Laboratory Glassware in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kimble Chase
DURAN Group
Bellco Glass
Corning
Quark Enterprises
Wilmad-LabGlass (SP Industries)
Hamilton Laboratory Glass
Kavalierglass
Glacier Lab
Eagle Laboratory Glass Company
BOROSIL
Jencons Glass Industries
Sibata Scientific Technology
Promax
Glassco Group
Cosmo Laboratory Equipment
Hario
Pioneer Scientific Instrument
SCAM Lab Glass
Sichuan Shubo
Huaou Industry
North Glass
Tianbao Glass Instrument
Shanghai Heqi Glassware
Jianghai Instrument Fitting
Kahotest Citotest Labware Manufacturing
Haimen Shengbang Laboratory Equipment
Yadong Glassware
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Container
Measurer
Filter
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical Laboratory
Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory
Food Testing Laboratory
Others
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Laboratory Glassware market.
