Glass Wool Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022
Glass Wool Insulation Material is a kind of glass wool; it is a high-tech product, mainly made from sand and recycled glass. Its exceptional thermal properties contribute to save energy and combat climate change. Its porous and elastic structure absorbs noise in the air and offers acoustic correction inside premises.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Glass Wool in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Saint-Gobain
Knauf
Atlas Roofing
PPG Industries
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Wool Board
Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket
Glass Wool Blanket
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Exterior Insulation
Indoor Insulation
Pipe Insulation
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glass Wool market.
