Miami, Florida (webnewswire) April 4, 2017 – Convergia US, with offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida, is an international service provider and technology integrator offering free professional consultations for businesses of any size, on how to strengthen their company’s communications capabilities and benefit from Video as a Service.

AvayaLive™ Video is an Avaya branded and hosted Cloud offering available through Convergia for video collaboration, based on Scopia technology that provides a virtual meeting room for a low monthly fee.

AvayaLive™ Video is a secure conference room in the Cloud, for teams that want the productivity of in-person meetings, no matter where they are. AvayaLive™ Video makes it easy to recreate the way people naturally meet and get work done with easy, flexible and powerful video collaboration for everyone – now in the Cloud.

Convergia offers Video as a Service with no long term commitment, and the capability to easily scale up or down as needed.

Convergia’s President, Alejandro Bitar said, “Convergia’s leading edge business solutions are designed and built around state of the art technology in order to get the best mix of functionality, security, performance and stability. Our product pillars cover a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of any size company, large or small.”

You can visit Convergia.com for more information about Video as a Service, Business Phone Lines, Hosted PBX, Cloud Services, Voice & Mobility, Internet, Data and Networking, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services.

Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence.

