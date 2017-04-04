Baby Toiletries Industry comprises of the substances so as to provide extensive and specialized care for the infants and cater their hygiene needs with extreme sensitive and careful delivery of products. It basically comprises of various Baby Wipes, Baby Shampoo, Baby Skin Care, Baby Powder, Baby Bath Additives, Baby Soaps, and Baby Cotton Buds. This sector has reputation for making baby products that are “exceptionally pure and safe”

The market in the coming years is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. The reason for such growth is due to the increased focus and awareness of extensive care in the parenthood of the infants.

According to Ken Research, the sudden globalization has led to the importance of the baby health and the decline in infants mortality rate as a result of superior medical care and increased willingness among working mother to not only notice the fact but also to pay a finest price or the organic and baby friendly products for the prominent care of the baby. With increased awareness through social media and baby magazines, parents are now well versed with the chemicals that are toxic and dangerous to the skin of the child and the medicinal benefits of the products and their specifications. The other reason for such growth is the rapid urbanization level which has increased the level of disposable income and people are willing to spend of the specific products that are more suitable and appropriate. With the increased focus of fewer children the per capita spending per child grows and parents are not willing to compromise over quality over price.

The other reasons for the growth are the proper segmentation of thee market because of which special age groups could be identified and the proper channeling of the products with respect to the product is made.

Ken Research in the study “Global Baby Toiletries Industry Situation and Prospects Research report 2017” presented main challenges that the industry can have in future is the use of more organic and natural products because of rise in benefits and versatility of natural products and, the side effects of synthetic and artificial chemicals that could possibly spoil the kid skin and hygiene.

Key Players

The key players in the Baby toiletries industry are Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Babisil, Cotton Babies, Farlin, Henagon, Himalaya Wellness, and Pigeon.

Conclusion

Therefore the growth in Global Baby Toiletries Industry s is due to increased sensitization of medical care, lower infant mortality rate, fewer child and more capita per child and proper channelling and segmentation of the products.

The main challenge that this industry might face is the focus on ore organic and natural products rather than artificial products which are eco friendly, sustainably harvested, hypoalergic and chemical free.

