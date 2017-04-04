The new research report on Aquaponics Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015-2022.

The report on global aquaponics market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on production type, equipment, component and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Rising demand of organic fruits and vegetables

B. Restraints :

– High electricity consumption system

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd.

– Colorado Aquaponics

– ECF Farmsystems GmbH

– Greenlife Aquaponics

– My Aquaponics

– Nelson & Pade Inc.

– Urban Farms AG

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Major Table of Contents :

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Aquaponics Market Analysis By Production Type

5.Aquaponics Market Analysis By Equipment

6.Aquaponics Market Analysis By Component

7.Aquaponics Market Analysis By Application

8.Aquaponics Market Analysis By Geography

9.Competitive Landscape Of The Aquaponics Companies

10.Company Profiles Of The Aquaponics Industry

