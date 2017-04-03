The Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine is an adorable and petite timepiece that boasts of an elegance found only among the upper array of simplistic classic styles. Adorned with sparkling accents, the Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine is for the times when a bright appearance becomes a must with composed demeanour and a classy look; its silvery touch bringing the sassy gleam even to the strictest of the formal attires.

With the trend for oversized watches in the ladies fashion horology realm now taking a backseat, Marc Jacobs focused on the traditional petite and steered clear out of the flashy novelties. The Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine initiates a clear trend and marks a resurgence of the proper ladies’ watch, bringing back a tasteful, smaller timepiece that reflects a matured taste with understated luxury object. Nevertheless, it’s fascinating due to its dynamic, contemporary look combined to the traditional values.

The Marc By Marc Jacobs Mini Amy Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine is a watch that exhibits a high polish and sparkling smoothness, the prime criteria to be defined as refined and feminine; a watch that dazzles with a healthy dose of peppy elegance.

The Montre Marc Jacobs Courtney Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine has corrosion-free stainless steel as its base building material which, apart from adding the shine also makes the watch strong, durable and virtually maintenance-free. The round shape is perfect because of the carefully smoothened edges, the roundedness further enhanced by the smooth fixed bezel and the push/pull crown, which seems to be just another extension of the watch case rather than being a separate piece altogether. The smooth edges add to convenience of an everyday, versatile use.

The Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine comes with a sleek, brown, single-piece, saddle stitched leather strap, which takes around a week to break-in but once it does, it gracefully wraps around the wrist. Treating it with leather nourishing agents once in a few months would extend its longevity to a lifetime. To match with the strap, there has been provided a stainless steel buckle clasp; sturdy and solid, it has been designed to take a lot and still stay far away from the point of breaking.

The primary aesthetic appeal of the Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine comes from the silver-toned dial, studded with sparkling crystal hour markers. The black hour, minute and seconds hands create a very sharp contrast against the radiance of the dial, thus bringing an amazing visibility even under dim light conditions. The colour combination makes the Montre Marc Jacobs Betty Cristaux Quartz Mj1476 Féminine suitable for use under a diverse range of situations and settings.