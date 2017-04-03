Most everyone is familiar with shutters. They came about around 500 years ago during the reign of the Tudors in England. At that point, their use was mostly practical as glass was expensive and people could only afford to buy enough to cover half their windows. Their functional purposes lessened as time went on, but as the 20th century progressed, interest in their beauty resurged and new advantages emerged. New materials and styles also added options for a wide range of appeal.

What Are Plantation Shutters?

Plantation Shutters were the type of shutters used in the South region of the United States, where they were used, obviously, at old plantations. Their louvers, or slats, are broader than traditional shutters. Initially, the shutters were placed on the exterior and were used for both protection from the weather and for decoration.

In the 1950s, homes in California were built with large glass windows as people wanted a nice view. Plantation Shutter’s broad louvers became the perfect treatment for both privacy and temperature control, as a simple adjustment regulated visibility, sunlight, and airflow without even opening or closing the shutters. The Plantation Shutters popularity then spread to other regions of the United States, as well as to other continents.

Why Choose Plantation Shutters?

You can’t go wrong when selecting Plantation Shutters. They can be installed on either the inside or outside of the home and are so easy to maintain. No matter their location, just wipe them clean with a mild detergent and soft, damp cloth. Additional advantages include:

• a wide variety of styles, colors, and finishes to ensure satisfaction of practically any taste.

• value. Installing Plantation Shutters increases the worth of your home.

• the ability to stay in style. Should you ever change your design aesthetic or the function of a room, you’ll find that your Plantation Shutters continue to remain in attractive.

• reasonable cost and durability.

• energy savings. As previously mentioned, with just a simple turn of the louvers, airflow and sunlight can easily be controlled, which helps control temperature, which then helps save on heating and cooling costs.

• sun protection. Plantation Shutters can completely block the sun and protect your furniture and furnishings from sun fading and damage.

• versatility. In addition to window treatments, Plantation Shutters can also be used as cabinetry, room dividers, balcony enclosures, doors, pass-troughs, and cabinetry.

Apollo Blinds

Since 1988, Apollo Blinds has focused on providing custom made, top quality shutters, as well as awnings and Blockout Roller Blinds for both business and home.

Apollo offers Plantation Shutters in Western Red Cedar or Basswood Timber. Such are the best materials. They are beautiful, naturally resilient, come in a wide range of colors and styles, and can accommodate any setting or taste.

Apollo offers free online quotes and in-home consultation, along with locations throughout Australia.

Custom Basswood Shutters have been regarded for both their beauty and function all around the world for over a century. And, you will love them, too.