The end of lease cleaning is a clause in the rental agreement which states that the tenants are responsible to hand over the property at the time of vacating in a spic and span condition else the property owner has every right to deduct a portion from the bond amount. Though this clause is reasonable the tenants often find it difficult to oblige the end of lease cleaning contract due to the efforts and time they need to spend in cleaning the property meticulously. Thus many tenants often forgo an amount from the full bond amount return not being able to meet the clause. However, this need not be the case anymore as you can now avail the services of end of lease cleaning Adelaide where expert home cleaners shall offer their professional services to handle the end of lease cleaning so that you can claim the full bond amount return from the house owner. As the cleaners are experts in handling all types of home cleaning using the right equipment and cleaning solutions you shall be amazed at their job and no doubt would surely impress the land lords. This is the reason that the end of lease cleaning Canberra offer 100% guarantee on their job which means that they take the responsibility of impressing the landlord and getting back your full bond amount before charging their fees.

You can hire the services of end of lease cleaning Adelaide by filling in the online form with your details, the house type and the cleaning services required availing a free quote. The cleaners also offer a checklist regarding the cleaning services covered by them as part of the end of lease cleaning services. They take care of cleaning all rooms in general covering kitchen, bathrooms and laundry dusting and vacuuming all the rooms, cleaning the cupboards in and out, dismantle and degreasing of the exhaust fans, cleaning the floors, sinks, tiles and walls etc that would just leave the home sparkling clean and hygienic for the house owner inspection. The cleaning services also offer a fixed quote with no more hidden charges and hence the tenants can know beforehand how much they are going to save on the full bond amount return ever after paying for the cleaning services.

By hiring the end of lease cleaning Canberra you can surely relax and take care of your moving while the cleaning job is handled by the experts to get back your full bond amount from the house owner.

