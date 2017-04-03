“Broadband penetration, demand for online certification and courses, internet penetration in schools and colleges and government initiatives towards digitalization will thrive the global e-learning market”, Says RNCOS

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Global e-Learning Market Outlook to 2022”, the e-learning has gained huge attractiveness in past couple of years due to its attractive benefits and convenience. The major growth drivers of the industry are increasing broadband penetration, increasing e-learning penetration in schools and colleges, increasing demand for online certification and courses and positive government initiatives towards digitalization.

Mobile Learning is the latest offering in technology-enabled learning. It has become very easy for an individual to afford mobiles and smart-phones because earlier the smartphones were very expensive, for an individual. It was very difficult to afford, but nowadays smartphones are very cheap or in other words, almost every individual is using smartphones. Also Internet accessibility is rising at faster rate because telecom companies are now providing better internet facilities and the quality of broadband facilities has increased as compared to the earlier times. Also, people get access to 3g or 4g internet connectivity at the cost of 2g connectivity which help them to learn things on their mobile phones or tablets. Governments of developed and developing countries are also taking various initiatives such as providing free internet to the public for short span.

More and more schools are opting m-learning in the classroom to take the advantage of electronic devices. m-learning enhances two-way interaction by facilitating the direct communication between students and their teachers. It helps in encouraging the students who feel shy or hesitate to communicate in classrooms. m-learning also helps those students who face financial, family or health problems in migrating out to university classes.

Portable computing devices (such as iPads, laptops, tablet PCs, PDAs, and smart phones) with wireless networks drives the growth of m-learning. It also allows teaching and learning to go beyond traditional classroom. m-learning provides greater flexibility and opportunity to instructors and learners for interaction. For example: mobile applications provide various e-learning courses content to an individual for learning various things like application for solving mathematics problems, application for learning Basic English etc. It not only motivates the learners but also improves their academic performance.

