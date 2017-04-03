The report studies Vibration Monitoring Equipment in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Vibration monitoring equipment is special equipment which can record and store the mechanical vibration and shock signal. It is typically defined as a means of preventing catastrophic failure in critical rotating machinery – such as power generation plant, larger pumps and main arterial conveying systems – and providing the data needed to accurately determine the optimal schedule for maintenance activities on this plant.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vibration Monitoring Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
SKF
GE
Rockwell Automation
Emerson
Schaeffler AG
Honeywell
SHINKAWA Electric
National Instruments
Meggitt
SPM Instrument
Fluke (Danaher)
Siemens
RION
Expert
Instantel
Bruel & Kjaer
Donghua
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Offline vibration monitoring equipment
Online vibration monitoring equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Machinery Manufacturing
Chemical Industry
Vehicle
Electric Power
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vibration Monitoring Equipment market.
