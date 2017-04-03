The report studies Triethyl Phosphate in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



Triethyl phosphate is a colorless, corrosive liquid. It is the triester of ethanol and phosphoric acid and can be called “phosphoric acid, triethyl ester”. Primary customer uses for triethyl phosphate are as an industrial catalyst (e.g., in the manufacture of ketene) and as a flame retarder. Triethyl phosphate is also used in small amounts as a solvent or industrial intermediate for the production of pesticides and other chemicals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Triethyl Phosphate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eastman

Lanxess

Ningguo Long Day Chemical

Jilin Yonglin

Hongzheng Chemical

Donghu Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Superior Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Catalyst

Flame Retardant

Organic Solvent

Pesticide Intermediates

Others

