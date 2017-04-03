The report studies Thermal Imaging in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Thermal imaging is a method of improving visibility of objects in a dark environment by detecting the objects’ infrared radiation and creating an image based on that information.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Thermal Imaging in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
FLIR
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
L3 Technologies
Thales Group
Northrop
BAE
Elbit
DRS
Fluke
Wuhan Guide
Guangzhou SAT
Dali
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Uncooled Type
Cooled Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Military
Civil
