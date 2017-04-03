The report studies Soldering Flux Paste in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022



“Soldering flux paste is designed for electronics soldering and industrial soldering.

Soldering is a process whereby similar or dissimilar metals are joined using an alloy that typically includes a base of tin combined with lead, silver, copper, antimony, bismuth or indium.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soldering Flux Paste in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Senju

Alpha

Shengmao

Tamura

Henkel

Kester

Indium

INVENTEC(AVANTEC)

KOKI

AIM

LA-CO

Nihon Superior

KAWADA

Yashida

Tongfang Tech

Shenzhen Bright

Yong An

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rosin based pastes

Water soluble fluxes

No-clean flux

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Industrial Soldering

Others

