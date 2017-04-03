The report studies Polyamide 6,6 in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Polyamide 6,6 in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Invista
Ascend
Solvay
BASF
Asahi Kasei
Dupont
Radici Group
Shenma
Hua Yang
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PA66 -Plastic
PA66-Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Textiles and Carpet
Electrical and Electronics
Machinery
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polyamide 6,6 market.
