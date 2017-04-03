The report studies Auto Suspension in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Auto Suspension System is the vehicle frame and the axle or between the wheels of all power transmission device connected to the general term, its role is to transfer between the wheel and the frame force and torque, and the buffer from the uneven road surface to the frame Or body impact, and attenuate the resulting vibration to ensure that the car can run smoothly. Typical suspension system structure consists of elastic elements, guide mechanisms and shock absorbers and other components, the individual structure is also a buffer block, lateral stabilizer bar. The elastic elements are leaf springs, air springs, coil springs and torsion bar springs and other forms, and modern sedan suspension system and more use of helical springs and torsion bar springs, individual limousine is the use of air springs.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Auto Suspension in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Mando
Sachs(ZF)
ThyssenKrupp
Tenneco
Magneti Marelli
Benteler
Dongfeng Motor Suspension
Wanxiang Qianchao
Hendrickson
F-TECH
WABCO
Fawer Automotive Parts
Fangzheng Machinery
Shanghai Komman
Hongyan Fangda
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Independent Auto Suspension System
Non-independent Auto Suspension System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Car
LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle
HCV-Heavy Commercial Vehicle
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Auto Suspension market.
