The new research report on Decorated Apparel Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015-2022.

The report on global decorated apparel market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technique and product type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Increasing population

– High disposable income

– Developments in print-wear technologies

– Developing trend of customized or personalized apparel

B. Restraints :

– Lack of standardization

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– Advance Printwear

– Delta Apparel

– Downtown Custom Printwear

– Fruit of the Loom

– Gildan Activewear

– Hanesbrands

– Lynka Printwear

– Master Printwear

– New England Printwear

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. By Technique :

– Embroidery

– Screen Printing

– Dye Sublimation

– Digital Printing

– Heat Transfer

– Direct to Garment (DTG)

– Others

2. By Product Type :

– Womenswear

– Menswear

– Others

