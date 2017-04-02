The exquisite elegance of Jade attains a new level of decorative beauty with the addition of rare enameling techniques. On the dial of the three new Jade “Grand Feu” edition, enamel works its seductive magic.

Complex and difficult to achieve, the decorative art of “Grand Feu” enamel is seen on only a handful of timepieces by the world’s most prestigious watchmakers. Here on the Jade “Grand Feu”, the gorgeously rich enamel of stunning turquoise meets the swirl of diamonds across the face and on the stainless steel bezel. The stylized indexes are easy to read, revealing Jade’s practical nature. A small date window is surrounded by the sinuous curve of diamonds on the continuous seconds feature, while three diamond drops are part of the crown position indicator.

When it was first introduced in 2013 Jade represented several firsts in Haute Hor-logerie. Its UN-310 caliber was the first movement to be designed and produced in-house by Ulysse Nardin specifically for a woman’s watch. And it was the first timepiece to take into account a woman’s delicate manicure when manipulating the settings. How? With its innovative crown design: no pulling is required to wind the watch, set the time, or adjust the date backwards or forwards, only a simple turn. A dainty crown position indicator on the dial shows the wearer which setting she is adjusting.

Two more Jade “Grand Feu” editions, in red ruby and mysterious grey, with matching leather straps, complement the highlighted Jade in turquoise enamel with its white strap. They display all the craftsmanship of the Donzé Cadrans enamel specialists.

While it appears wonderfully decorative, Jade has a deeply practical side, as its crown design attests. Its movement incorporates Silicium components for enhanced precision and durability. It boasts anti-reflective sapphire crystal and case back and a water resistance to 30 meters.

Welcome Ulysse Nardin’s Jade “Grand Feu”. The beautiful marriage of style and substance.

TECHNICAL DATA

References 3103-125B/E3, turquoise “Grand Feu” enamel dial

3103-125B/E6, red ruby “Grand Feu” enamel dial

3103-125B/E1, grey “Grand Feu” enamel dial

Movement Caliber UN-310

Escapement in silicium

41 jewels

Power-Reserve Approximatively 48 hours

Winding Mechanical self- winding

Functions Hours, minutes, small seconds

Date in a register at 6 o’clock, quick setting forwards and backwards

Simplified selection of winding, adjusting the date and time setting via a pusher at 4 o’clock

Case Enamel: stainless steel, dimension : 36 mm x 39 mm

Dial Blue, red or grey “Grand Feu” enamel, set with 22 diamonds

Bezel Stainless steel, set 56 diamonds

Water-resistance 30 m

Crystal Anti-reflective sapphire crystal

Case-back Sapphire crystal

Bracelet Leather strap with folding buckle