02, April 2017: Surface Renew, Inc., a Maumelle, Arkansas-based specialty tradesman company founded in 2004 and known for repairing, resurfacing and refinishing bath tubs, wall and counter-tile surfaces, showers, sinks and countertops, today announces expanded color selection of their Premium Tub & Tile Color Change Package.

According to proprietor Bob Kennedy, who founded the company back in 2004, said their Premium Color Change Package deal allows local residents to have ANY color made that is available on the Sherwin Williams color chart.

“This is a great option for those who love color and want to have their tiles on trend with today’s home decor fashions,” said Bob, who owns offices in Arkansas Central, managed by Bob Kennedy, and the other in Arkansas Northwest Office, managed by Ryan Shultz.

Bob, a local Arkansas resident is assuring fellow AR residents who want to keep their tile’s look, but simply change the color; they are now able to do so. “Besides, it’s easy and more cost-effective to update your tile with a new color change,” noted Bob, who guarantees service will be fast, and without the mess associated with a full replacement.

Adding that customers will be able to change the color or texture of their existing bathtub, tiles, sink or kitchen countertop coating colors, Bob believes customers can now effortlessly move from an older out dated dark color to a fresh, clean new looking porcelain white finish.

“What if you want to go from white (or any color) to a new trendy color or texture pattern that matches your home’s current color scheme? That you’d be able to do also,” said Bob, whose company’s website shows samples of various multi-colored texture options to choose from. Their image gallery of Stone Finishes Surface Renew offers an extensive color palate suitable for vanities, countertops, tiles, showers, and tubs.

See their tile resurfacing color chart and countertop coating colors image gallery here: http://surface-renew.com/services-2/color-chart

Further information about tile color change can be had from via the company’s tile resurfacing color chart YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/koR-TCjgLz0.

Persons are also invited to call the company’s Tile Color Change experts at 501-920-9326 and discover how easy and cost effective it is to update their tub or tile with a new color change.

About Surface Renew Inc:

Surface Renew Inc. is a specialty tradesman company founded in April, 2004 and is based in Maumelle, AR. Services include repairing, resurfacing and refinishing bath tubs, wall and counter-tile surfaces, showers, sinks and countertops. As a cost and time effective alternative to replacement, they “renew” tub, sink and tile surfaces with a hard and durable coating in a variety of modern colors and textures of your choice. A tile resurfacing color chart and image gallery is available for viewing online. Repaired and refinished surfaces are ready to use that same day. Residential and commercial services are available. Service areas in central and north west Arkansas are the following cities, including their surrounding areas: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Ft. Smith, Van Buren, Alma, Benton, Bryant, Fayetteville and Springdale. Service areas in Kentucky are the following cities and their surrounding areas: Paducah, Murray, Mayfield, Marion and Princeton.

For Media Contact:

Company: Surface Renew, Inc.

Arkansas Central Office, Bob Kennedy: 501-920-9326

Arkansas Northwest Office, Ryan Shultz: 479-226-0703

Email: info@surface-renew.com

Website: http://surface-renew.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceRenewAR