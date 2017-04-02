02, April 2017: As the mobile devices becoming more and more intelligent, now it is never a problem to read magazines with page flip effect on mobile phone. PubHTML5 digital magazine software now allows users to publish the HTML5 digital magazines, which meet the digital publishing trends and forecasted the future of digital publishing.

“HTML5 digital publishing is bound to be the future trend. The more and more people will prefer to mobile reading,” Jason Chen, CTO of PubHTML5 said, “PubHTML5 has achieved this and made HTML5 publishing easy. All the published magazines online are mobile friendly, which are easier to be reached by the mobile readers.”

As people ask for the more comfortable reading experience, PubHTML5 makes the reading experience more interactive. This digital magazine software not only allows users to convert PDF into page flip magazines with realistic book-like interface, but also enables them to enrich the content with multimedia, such as videos, audios, links and slideshows.

Mobile reading will play an important role in the future. PubHTML5 is the mobile friendly and search engine friendly software, which means readers, is easy to search the content on mobile browsers. Besides, PubHTML5 allows users and readers to share the digital magazines through social networks. It is the best way to expand the magazine influences.

With so many digital magazines online, how could the publishers recognized the latest one? No worry, PubHTML5 has provided the realistic online bookcase for the publishers to manage the online magazines orderly. It will help the publishers to display their magazines perfectly.

