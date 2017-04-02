Fusion Art is pleased to announce it is now accepting submissions for its 2nd Annual “Animal Kingdom” international online juried art exhibition.

For this competition artists, including photographers, are encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of animals, both domestic and wild. The artwork can include any animals that live on land, in the sea or in the air. The artwork can range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers over the age of 18, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit.

The exhibition will be hosted on Fusion Art’s website during the month of May 2017.

Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories – “Traditional” Art and “Digital Art & Photography” and the Best in Show winners will receive invitations to participate in Fusion Art’s group exhibition in Palm Springs, CA in 2017. The deadline to apply is April 26, 2017.

Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art’s website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery’s social media outlets. The gallery’s objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.

Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Fusion Art’s website for full competition guidelines: http://www.fusionartps.com/2nd-annual-animal-kingdom-may-2017.

