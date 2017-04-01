The latest trending report Global Petroleum Resin Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.

This report focuses on the Petroleum Resin in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• ExxonMobil

• Eastman

• Kolon

• TOTAL(Cray Valley)

• ZEON

• Formosan Union

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Arakawa Chemical

• RüTGERS Group

• Resinall

• Idemitsu

• Neville

• Shangdong Qilong

• Zibo Luhua

• Zhejiang Henghe

• Jinlin Fuyuan

• Puyang Changyu

• Henan G&D

• Guangdong Xinhuayue

• Fuxun Huaxing

• Daqing Huake

• Shanghai Jinsen

• Lanzhou Xinlan

• Kete

• Jinhai Chengguang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• C5 Petroleum Resin

• C9 Petroleum Resin

• C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

• Modified Petroleum Resin

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents –

Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Resin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Petroleum Resin, with sales, revenue, and price of Petroleum Resin, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Petroleum Resin, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Petroleum Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Petroleum Resin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

